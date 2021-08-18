Thomas Plant Hire places £21m Liebherr order

Official handover of Thomas Plant Hire’s first TA 230 dump truck. Left to right are Daniel Sullivan, Gwyn Thomas and Wyn Thomas of Thomas Plant Hire; Lee Palmer, Richard Gee and Michael Atkinson of Liebherr GB

Thomas Plant Hire has bought 16 Liebherr dozers, 17 excavators and seven of the new TA 230 G8 articulated dump trucks (ADTs).

It is the biggest order that Liebherr GB has so far received for the new ADTs.

Deliveries have started, and will continue into next year. However, the dump trucks will not be heading to North Wales just yet because their first job will be to work on the expansion of the manufacturer’s UK headquarters.

The trucks will be employed in muckshifting duties on the 15-acre site of Liebherr GB’s new facility adjoining its existing nine-acre complex in Biggleswade, Bedfordshire. Work will begin soon following delays caused by Covid-19.

Family-owned Thomas Plant Hire was founded in 2000 and has a network of five depots in addition to its Caerwys head office. It has run a Liebherr L 566 XPower wheeled loader for some time and managing director Wyn Thomas has been impressed. “Our existing loading shovel has been a very reliable tool with back-up to match so at an early stage in our expansion plan for 2021 we sat down with the team from Liebherr to discuss what they were able to do for us,” he said.

“Where some manufacturers were saying they had little or no capacity, Liebherr had stock available and capacity in their manufacturing programme to fit in our requirements. The early arrivals on the fleet have been accepted very well by our in-house teams, our clients and our operators and are proving to be the machines we expected them to be. They are all returning excellent fuel figures and are also very reliable, both points being important to our bottom line,” he added.

