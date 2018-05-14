Thomas Plant takes 14-tonne Volvos

Thomas Plant Hire of Holywell in Flintshire has taken delivery of 10 new Volvo EC140E crawler excavators.

These 14-tonners are the first Volvo crawler excavators to join Thomas Plant Hire’s fleet, although it bought a wheeled EWR150E and EW160E at the start of last year.

“We’ve been very impressed with the performance and reliability of the wheeled machines along with the back-up and support from [dealer] SMT’s support centre in Warrington,” said managing director Wyn Thomas. “We therefore decided to widen our 14-tonne sized offering to the market with addition of Volvo branded crawler excavators.”

The new arrivals will be deployed from Thomas Plant’s depots in Holywell and Widnes and available for general hire