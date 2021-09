CGI of the development to be build on Croydon Road in Caterham

Thomas Sinden will build a block of 48 apartments alongside a new Lidl supermarket over a new 2.5 storey basement car park.

The homes will be for affordable rent and comprise a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom flats.

The site on Croydon Road was once a car garage but has been derelict since the business closed in 1994.

Thomas Sinden is working alongside employer’s agent Gleeds and architect Calford Seaden.

