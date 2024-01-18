Thorn Cross inmates taught bricklaying

The Association of Brickwork Contractors (ABC) has designed a training programme specifically for those soon to be leaving prison and seeking employment.

First prison to adopt the programme is Thorn Cross Prison, near Warrington.

The ABC Assessment Centre is bringing its training rigs into Thorn Cross prison and, in partnership with Cara Brickwork, is delivering a 16-week training programme to Level 2 Diploma students.

The training programme follows a model similar to that employed in partnership with further education (FE) colleges. However, what sets the prisons programme apart is that the candidates are already linked to an employer before their release, ensuring a greater chance of securing stable employment. Eight ABC member companies near to the prison have committed to providing jobs to those who complete the training programme.

ABC chief executive Eve Livett said: "We are incredibly proud to have launched this training and rehabilitation programme in collaboration with the Ministry of Justice. By extending opportunities for education and employment to those leaving prison, we aim to break the cycle of reoffending and empower individuals to rebuild their lives. We believe in the transformative power of second chances and the importance of offering support and opportunities for those who seek a fresh start."

Cara Brickwork managing director Neil Allen said: “Cara Group has been involved with Thorn Cross for many years, offering guidance and advice to the brickwork department with the aim of enhancing the prospects for prisoners when they are released. Through this established relationship, I was able to introduce the ABC to the team at Thorn Cross who have now got the contract to deliver the training courses within the prison.

“The prisoners that I have spoken with and interviewed seem like genuine people who have taken the wrong path in life and need a second chance. We hope that by educating them while they are in prison will pave the path for a brighter future upon release. We want them to re-enter society with useful skills and a renewed sense of purpose.

“We are soon to be taking our first prisoner out on ROTL (release on temporary license) and are excited about helping to advance his career towards becoming a bricklayer. We hope that when he can see the possibilities of the career that could be ahead for him, that it will discourage any future involvement in crime.”

