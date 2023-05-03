Three become two: Kier restructures infrastructure services

Andrew Bradshaw (left) and Joe Incutti

From 1st July 2023, Kier’s current business streams of highways, utilities and infrastructure will become two: natural resources, nuclear & networks; and transportation.

Kier would not disclose how many jobs would be lost due to the reorganisation, saying only “cost and people savings are not the purpose for this change”.

Transportation will consolidate Kier’s highways maintenance and road building business with its activities in railways, ports and airports. This business stream will assume responsibility for Kier’s role in the EKFB joint venture that is working on HS2. Joe Incutti, currently group managing director of Kier Highways, will now head the wider transportation business stream.

The natural resources, nuclear & networks business stream – which encompasses everything else in civil engineering – will be led by Andrew Bradshaw, currently group managing director of utilities. Ross Mackenzie, interim managing director of Kier Infrastructure will assume the role of managing director, natural resources & nuclear.

Chief executive Andrew Davies said: “The realignment in our infrastructure services business is a critical step in supporting the execution of the group’s medium-term value creation plan and enabling us to respond proactively to client needs in the key markets in which we operate in. As a group, we continue to be agile and evolve to the needs of our clients and these new business streams support our design, build and maintenance capabilities."

He added: “Joe and Andrew both have proven track records in delivering operational and commercial excellence and collectively through the strength and skills of our people, we are well-placed to deliver the next generation of infrastructure for communities across the UK.”

Infrastructure services will remain one of three divisions within Kier Group, along with construction and property.

