Three Case dealers expand their reach

M&M Plant, Riverlea and Warwick Ward have all secured a larger area.

“Our dealers are long-standing Case partners and their territory expansions represent our commitment to providing customers with the best possible support for all Case solutions,” said Joseph O’Grady, business director, Northern Europe, for Case Construction. “I am looking forward to working with all of our dealers in their expanded territories. Our customers will be in the hands of established experts who really know the market and have reached an “advanced” status in dealer standards.”

Riverlea’s territory expands to include all of South Wales, Herefordshire, Gloucestershire and North Wiltshire. M&M Plant extends its coverage to Dorset, Avon and Hampshire (South West). Warwick Ward expands into Northumberland, Tyne & Wear, County Durham, North Yorkshire (East), East Riding of Yorkshire, Oxfordshire, Berkshire, Hampshire (North East) and Wiltshire (East).

O’Grady added: “I am delighted that these three dealers continue to provide Case customers with the highest level of customer experience and are able to demonstrate their wealth of product knowledge effectively. In addition to the customer benefits. these territory expansions will generate employment opportunities across our dealer network, as they seek to expand their sales, service and parts teams to grow their offering in line with their expansions.”

