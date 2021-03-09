Three more acquisitions for hungry RSK

RSK founder and chief executive Alan Ryder

RSK has acquired CR Civil Engineering Ltd, Enviresearch Ltd and EDP Health Safety & Environment Consultants Ltd (EDP).

RSK has now made 14 acquisitions since April 2020 – and 47 over the past five years.

CR Civil Engineering is based in Loughborough and has sites in Llandeilo, Rotherham and Ripley. It provides groundwork civil engineering services and has more than 200 employees. Its clients include A-one+, Galliford Try, Morgan Sindall, BAM Nuttall, Amey, Osborne, Winvic and NMCN.

Enviresearch, based in Newcastle upon Tyne and with an office in Portugal, provides regulatory and risk assessment services to the chemical industry, particularly agricultural pesticides. The company has developed its own plant production risk assessment modelling product, Acre, and employs 19 staff.

Formed in the early 1990s, EDP helps businesses manage their health, safety and environmental duties. Its client roster includes Accenture, HSBC, London Stock Exchange, H&M, the British Museum and Universal Music Group. It recently helped Abbey Road Studios in London for a Covid-secure reopening. The business is headquartered in St Helens and has UK offices in Livingston, Cannock and Wetherby. It also operates internationally through teams in Ireland, Singapore and Australia.

All three acquired businesses will keep their existing branding, management, strategy and workforce.

CR Civil Engineering, including managing director Carl Roberts, joins RSK’s contracting division under the direction of Claire Knighton.

EDP, including managing director Mark Haydock, joins RSK’s environment and planning division under the direction of Sarah Mogford.

Enviresearch, with Christina Lye as managing director, joins RSK’s agriculture, land and property management division under the direction of Ian Strudwick.

RSK founder and chief executive Alan Ryder said: “Work on large infrastructure projects is a particularly buoyant market and CR Civil Engineering is a fantastic addition to our contracting division. We anticipate many synergies with businesses across the RSK group in associated work areas such as traffic management, earthworks, in-situ testing and slope stabilisation.

“We are also excited to help Enviresearch grow and diversify further and will be exploring opportunities for collaboration with existing RSK companies such as CEA, which sits in ADAS, and NET, which is part of our WRc business.

“And EDP – with its very prestigious and broad client base – presents many exciting opportunities to develop RSK’s presence in Singapore and to expand into Australia, which has been on our radar for some time.

“This is a hugely exciting time for RSK as we continue to grow and diversify the business by ensuring we can deliver practical end-to-end solutions for our clients and make positive contributions to society as we move towards a more sustainable future.”

RSK acquisitions

In the financial year 2016/2017, RSK acquired three businesses: ADAS, Dynamic Sampling and JB Site Investigations.

In the financial year 2017/2018, RSK acquired seven businesses: Acies, KMGP, Ian Farmer Associates, Cole Jarman, Up & Under Group, CJ Associates and RSKW.

In the financial year 2018/2019, RSK completed 12 acquisitions: Central Alliance, Non Destructive Testing Services, Copeland Wedge Associates, Twig, CAN, PB Drilling, BTS Group, the TBF Contracting businesses, Pellings, Dr Tillmanns & Partner, Headland Archaeology and Drilling Supplies & Hire Services.

In the financial year 2019/2020, RSK acquired 11 businesses: Consents Solutions, Biocensus, Adverbo, RAW Technology, Geocore Site Investigations, Ecologia Environmental Solutions, ATP, Silcock Leedham Group, Salix, Morrison Falklands and Nicholas O’Dwyer.

In the financial year 2020/2021, RSK has so far acquired 14 businesses: Ground Heat, PA Group, RoC Consulting, WRc, Cognica, Boden + Wasser, Amphos 21, Pharos Generator Services, Pharos Field Engineering Services, Binnies (including Black & Veatch Ltd, Black & Veatch Hong Kong Ltd and Black & Veatch (SEA) Pte Ltd in Singapore), CAS, CR Civil Engineering, Enviresearch and EDP.

