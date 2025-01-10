Three share £530m Southern Water package

Southern Water has selected three contractors across four lots to deliver frontline sewer services over the next five years.

The maintenance and manholes workstreams will be the responsibility of Lanes Group, while Cappagh Browne will deliver on sewer rehabilitation projects and McAllister Bros on sewer sealing. They will undertake planned renewal work as well as emergency response services.

The contracts start in April 2025, spanning all five years of the AMP8 spending period (asset management period 8), with the potential for contract extensions.

Southern Water head of wastewater networks Alex Saunders said: “We are delighted to have secured partnerships with industry leading suppliers who are experts in their respective technical disciplines. These agreements prepare Southern Water to meet the service levels expected by our customers and will help us to deliver on our environmental improvement ambitions for years to come.”

