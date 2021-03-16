Three share £90m Meridian Waters civils work

CGI of the Meridian Waters masterplan

Vinci Taylor Woodrow, BAM Nuttall and VolkerFitzpatrick have been signed up to deliver £90m of infrastructure works at Meridian Water following a competitive procurement process.

They will build the roads, bridges, cycle lanes and parkland, as well as the water, gas and communications networks required for the 10,000-home scheme.

Vinci Taylor Woodrow, as the first ranked framework contractor, has been chosen to provide pre-construction services.

Construction works are expected to start on site later this year.

Enfield Council leader Nesil Caliskan said: “We are proceeding with pace on this ambitious programme which transform the face of Enfield and play a major role in tackling the housing crisis locally and providing a new, state of the art development which will provide the good quality jobs and homes our residents need.”

