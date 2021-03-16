Three share £90m Meridian Waters civils work

  1. Instagram
Construction News

Wed March 17 2021

11 hours Enfield Council has signed a framework agreement with three contractors for enabling infrastructure work on its £6bn Meridian Water development in north London.

CGI of the Meridian Waters masterplan
CGI of the Meridian Waters masterplan

Vinci Taylor Woodrow, BAM Nuttall and VolkerFitzpatrick have been signed up to deliver £90m of infrastructure works at Meridian Water following a competitive procurement process.

They will build the roads, bridges, cycle lanes and parkland, as well as the water, gas and communications networks required for the 10,000-home scheme.

Vinci Taylor Woodrow, as the first ranked framework contractor, has been chosen to provide pre-construction services.

Construction works are expected to start on site later this year.

Enfield Council leader Nesil Caliskan said: “We are proceeding with pace on this ambitious programme which transform the face of Enfield and play a major role in tackling the housing crisis locally and providing a new, state of the art development which will provide the good quality jobs and homes our residents need.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

