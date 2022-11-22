Three-week training for groundworks starters

CGI of the training facility in Great Barr

The Groundworks Sector-based Work Academy Programme (SWAP) is being run at James Watt College, in Great Barr, Birmingham specifically for people on unemployment benefits.

In just three weeks, participants will get “extensive practical training”, resulting in a CSCS card and a guaranteed job interview for groundworks vacancies with Careys.

SWAP, available in England and Scotland, is administered by Jobcentre Plus and is an initiative of the Department for Work & Pensions (DWP).

Careys regional director Tom Wraight said: “Construction is suffering from a shortage of skilled workers, currently some 40,000 vacancies across the industry – the highest figure since 2001. The Groundworks SWAP in collaboration with BMet provides a brilliant route for those who are out of work and looking to pursue a career in the construction industry, and at the same time helps to address an industry wide problem.”

Careys also offers an 18-month groundworker apprenticeship to students at Milton Keynes College.

