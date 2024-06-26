Thwaites finally joins CESAR scheme

Thwaites general sales manager Andy Sabin (left) with Kevin Howells, chief executive of Datatag ID

Thwaites has announced this week that it has now committed itself to the Construction Equipment Security And Registration (CESAR) scheme.

CESAR has been running since 2007 and the scheme has been recognised for playing a significant role in combatting plant theft but Thwaites, for whatever reasons, has until now preferred to sell its machines without the CESAR tags that enable police to locate the rightful owner of a machine that is suspected to have been stolen. (It works on the same basis as chipping dogs; it doesn’t stop them being stolen but it helps deter thieves.)

Until now, Thwaites customers have had to either make their own tagging arrangements or go back to Thwaites to buy another machine every time they fall victim to theft.

Thwaites’ U-turn comes nearly a year after the Equipment Theft (Prevention) Act became law. That law doesn’t actually do anything – yet – but it gives the home secretary power to command manufacturers of power tools and off-highway vehicles/machinery to embed anti-theft chips containing unique identifier data. The Home Office undertook consultation last summer but has yet to move forward with the necessary secondary legislation. With a change of government imminent, it may be some time before any new requirements are forced on manufacturers but Thwaites has clearly decided now is to the time to join in.

“We are pleased to confirm our participation in the CESAR Scheme,” Thwaites general sales manager Andrew Sabin said. “Thwaites will always ensure we protect our brand, our distributors, and our loyal owners and operators. Reducing the total cost of dumper ownership by lowering insurance premiums and further protecting market-leading residuals is something we fundamentally endorse and support.”

The Datatag ID label on a Thwaites dumper

The CESAR scheme is owned and operated by the Construction Equipment Association (CEA), the UK manufacturers’ trade association. CEA director of operations Viki Bell said: "We are excited to see Thwaites join the CESAR Scheme. Their decision highlights the industry's growing recognition of the value and effectiveness of the CESAR’s scheme and its unique security measures in protecting valuable equipment and deterring theft. Thwaites' commitment to this initiative emphasises their dedication to safeguarding their machinery and supporting the broader efforts of the CEA to combat equipment theft across the industry."

Kevin Howells, chief executive of DatatagID, which supplies the chip technology that underpins the scheme, revealed that there had been “extensive discussions and a thorough evaluation process” before Thwaites agreed to join. “This partnership marks another significant step forward in further improving security measures within the construction equipment industry," Howells said.

