Thwaites swings to rotating seats

CGI of the Rotator – rotator, same forwards as backwards, get it?

The Thwaites Rotator is expected be available from distributors in the second quarter of 2025.

Designed by Thwaites engineers and built by the UK manufacturing team, the Rotator is a 9-tonne dumper that gives the operator a rotating position, enabling 360-degree visibility, making it as easy to drive forwards as backwards.

Limit switches ensure the operator seat is always securely engaged, locking out all drive and control functions until so. Tilt sensors will alert the operator audibly and visually when it is safe to tip, depending on the gradient.

Some of Thwaites’ competitors have already entered this territory. Wacker Neuson has a site dumper with a rotating seat. Mecalac offers an entire rotating cab.

Thwaites general manager Andy Sabin said: “We are excited by the Rotator, the design and engineered solutions built into the machine, really offers the market an advanced Thwaites alternative, all to further improve visibility, operator safety and performance.

“The cab size, steps from both sides, and rotation mechanism are all best in class. We are also delighted with the control we are going to be able to deliver to operators, via the Thwaites oscillation and articulation system built into this machine”.

