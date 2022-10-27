Thwaites unveils electric dumper prototype

Thwaites' battery-powered prototype

A prototype of Thwaites' first electric site dumper is on show at the Bauma 2022 trade fair in Munich this week, ahead of a full market launch in 2023.

It is powered by four lithium-ion (dry-cell) batteries, operating at 48V. Each battery is rated at 5.75kWh, driving one motors for traction and another for hydraulic tipping.

The electric drive 3-tonne dumper has a similar unladen weight to the diesel/hydrostatic version but with the main battery pack and driveline components now sitting lower in the rear chassis, it has a lower centre of gravity and thus better stability.

Thwaites promises a full eight-hour shift of ‘normal’ site operation from a single charge. The standard on-board 3.4kW battery charger can charge the pack from 0-100% in eight hours. Optional off-board chargers rated at 7kW (single-phase) and 22kW (three-phase) have charge times of four hours and two hours respectively.

Thwaites general sales manager Andy Sabin said: “As the demand for cleaner alternative fuel sources grows, we are keen to ensure we offer a quality product that delivers for our customers, their clients and the environment.”

