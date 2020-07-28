Tideway honours Victorian pioneer

Artist's impression of Bazalgette Embankment, next to Blackfriars Bridge

Construction of the London Tideway super-sewer will also result in a new public space on the bank of the Thames, as pictured here.

This will be named Bazalgette Embankment in honour of Sir Joseph Bazalgette, who designed the existing system in the 19th century, and is credited with preventing deadly cholera outbreaks in the capital.

Once open, the newly named Bazalgette Embankment to the west of Blackfriars Bridge will include a new City Walkway as well as open space for recreation and leisure activities.

Alastair Moss, chair of the planning and transportation committee at the City of London Corporation, said: “At a time when public health is once again at the forefront of mind, it is only right to recognise the work of someone who once played a crucial role in the well-being of Londoners. The naming of Bazalgette Embankment reflects on the pioneering work of the chief engineer to London’s Metropolitan Board of Works, Sir Joseph Bazalgette, and his creation of a functional sewer system for London. His sewer network has served the capital for more than 150 years and is being extended by Tideway so that it can continue to operate long into the future.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk