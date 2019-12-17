Tidy profit for Welsh crane hirer

Davies' six-axle Tadano ATF400G-6

In the year to 31st March 2019 Davies Crane Hire made a pre-tax profit of £543,000 on turnover of £8.76m.

This turned around the previous year’s £158,000 loss before tax on turnover of £7.40m.

“The results for the year and the financial position at the year-end were considered satisfactory by the directors,” managing director Malcom Davies wrote in his strategic report. “The directors continue to identify growth strategies and improve the efficiency of the business operations.”

Davies Crane Hire, founded in 1979, operates mobile cranes out of depots in Carmarthen, Port Talbot, Milford Haven and Cardiff. Its largest machine is a 400-tonne class Tadano Faun ATF 400G-6.

