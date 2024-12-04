Tilbury cement silo inflated

The 45-metre-high silo at Tilbury Docks will be sprayed with concrete and used to store cement

Tilbury Docks’ new dome structure forms an integral part of the new cement import, manufacturing and distribution facility for Holcim-subsidiary Aggregate Industries that is currently under construction.

Contractor Dome Technology inflated the airform dome structure and will now begin applying nearly 4,500 cubic metres of sprayed and wet mix concrete to form the 45-metre high, 32-metre diameter dome silo, which will eventually store 30,000 tonnes of cement.

"This new facility is a strategic investment in both the infrastructure of Tilbury and in Aggregate Industries’ mission to lead in supplying low-carbon, sustainable construction solutions," said project manager Tim Fry. "The dome silo maximises storage capacity with minimum footprint and reflects Aggregate Industries’ proactive commitment to embrace new innovative technologies.”

Dome Technology chief executive Bradley Bateman said: “Dome Technology and Aggregate Industries worked closely together to develop the most efficient and economical solution for this project, relying on the many decades of industry experience and innovation from both teams.”

The dome being inflated

