Wed April 19 2023

Tilbury Douglas appoints education director

1 day Tilbury Douglas has appointed Ben Hull to the role of national education director.

Ben Hull has been with Tilbury Douglas, and Interserve as was, for 20 years, having started with the company as a sponsored undergraduate.

He was most recently a regional design and planning manager.

In his new job he hopes to promote the use of prefabrication. “It is great to see the education sector embracing recent technological advances and leading the way in several areas, including carbon reduction and the use of modern methods of construction, providing real opportunity for construction innovation,” he said.
“Within my new specialised role, I will have the opportunity to help push these innovations further forward.”

