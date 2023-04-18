Tilbury Douglas appoints education director

Ben Hull

Ben Hull has been with Tilbury Douglas, and Interserve as was, for 20 years, having started with the company as a sponsored undergraduate.

He was most recently a regional design and planning manager.

In his new job he hopes to promote the use of prefabrication. “It is great to see the education sector embracing recent technological advances and leading the way in several areas, including carbon reduction and the use of modern methods of construction, providing real opportunity for construction innovation,” he said.

“Within my new specialised role, I will have the opportunity to help push these innovations further forward.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk