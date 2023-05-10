Tilbury Douglas appoints South Wales director

Chris Edmonds

Chris Edmonds started his career at Tilbury Douglas in 2006 and progressed through various roles, most recently as regional operations director for South Wales.

He also spent five years leading the £130m refurbishment of Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil.

His promotion follows the retirement of Carl Read, who worked at Tilbury Douglas in its various incarnations for almost 40 years, having started his career as a general building operative in 1983.

Simon Butler, managing director of Tilbury Douglas Building Central, said: “With extensive experience of the business and region, having been with Tilbury Douglas for many years, it is great to see Chris promoted to the role of regional director. I am confident that he will continue to develop and grow the region. We wish Carl all the best for his retirement and thank him for all his years of commitment to the business.”

