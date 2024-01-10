Tilbury Douglas shuffles building leadership

Phil Shaw, now managing director building north at Tilbury Douglas

Phil Shaw, who has been with Tilbury Douglas (and Interserve) for more than 25 years, moves from being northwest regional director to become managing director building north in place of John Gittins.

John Gittins has moved from a regional to a central role, providing support to the leadership and development of the national construction business.

Taking over as northwest regional director is former Bam construction director Martin Horne.

Chief operating officer Craig Tatton said: “I would like to congratulate Phil and John on their new roles and welcome Martin to the business. I look forward to our continued success in the northwest and the north as we further grow our presence nationwide in the future.”

