Timber frame manufacturer rebrands

The new identity follows a change of ownership last year. Since its acquisition in December 2021, all staff and operations have moved over to the Donaldson Group, with managing director Rod Allan and the former SMTS board of directors continuing to drive the business.

SMTS was established in 1975 as the timber frame arm of the Stewart Milne Group. It operates throughout the UK from three manufacturing plants in Aberdeen, Witney and Falkirk.

Alex Goodfellow, formerly Stewart Milne Group managing director – strategic development, has a new role in the Donaldson Group, as CEO of Donaldson Off-site. The new division comprises Donaldson Timber Engineering, Donaldson Timber Systems and Rowan Manufacturing.

DTS managing director Rod Allan said: “The rebrand to Donaldson Timber Systems is a major milestone in our company history. While the business is moving forward with the same people and operations as before, incorporating the Donaldson name highlights the step-change in our approach. We’re very proud to have joined this long-standing family business, with both timber and people at its heart. The quality of our products and service remains unchanged, but we have many exciting plans and we’re confident that this new venture will prove of great benefit for our customers.”

Rod Allan (left) with business development director Mike Perry

Donaldson Group CEO Andrew Donaldson added: “It’s been a fantastic few months integrating the new members of the team into the Donaldson Group, and the response from all involved has been hugely positive. This change of name fully aligns the business with the Group and has included a full rebrand including new logo, new branding and new website.

“Now the rebrand exercise is well under way, we’re looking forward to seeing Donaldson Timber Systems develop and grow, building on the excellent foundations that were created in its almost 50 years of operation.”

