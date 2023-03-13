Timber imports down 20% in 2022

According to trade body Timber Development UK (TDUK) The quantity of all imports in 2022 totalled 9.3 million cubic metres, 2.4 million cubic metres less than in 2021.

This was driven by reductions in softwood imports, with volumes 25% lower than the record totals seen in 2021. Despite the significant fall in volume and total value, the average cost price of softwood imports rose by 7% as global demand remains strong.

Only hardwood saw growth last year, with volumes up 7% on 2021. Hardwood imports totalled 576,000 cubic metres, at a value of £433m, establishing 2022 as the busiest year for hardwood imports into the UK this century.

Despite volume volatility in 2021 and 2022, average timber imports have increased gradually since 2009, suggesting long-term growth.

TDUK head of technical and trade, Nick Boulton, said: “2021 was a record year for timber imports in the UK but it was clear from Q2 onwards that this was unlikely to be emulated in 2022.

“Demand for timber slowed last year from the dizzying heights of 2021, with high inflation and economic volatility harming consumer confidence in key sectors like retail and RM&I. Political instability in Q3 also undermined confidence in the housing market and reduced housing starts and timber demand.

“Supplies of timber on the ground remained healthy as the year progressed, reducing the need for further imports.

“Despite a tricky 2022, there is room for optimism, with members reporting good demand in the early months of 2023.

“The economic outlook has also improved, with the CPA [Construction Products Association] predicting just a shallow recession this year and growth heading into Q3/4.

“Overall, the 2022 stats show that despite recent import volatility, timber is heading in the right direction long-term, with an upward trend seen since 2009.”

He concluded: “This is set to continue as the UK government looks to decarbonise the built environment using timber and achieve net zero by 2050.”

