Time to revamp 20-year-old Foster building

10 Gresham Street, in need of refurbishment [Image: Google Streetview]

So short are the functional lifespans of modern buildings that Mace has been appointed to undertake a 15-month revamp of 10 Gresham Street.

10 Gresham Street in the Square Mile was designed by Foster & Partners in for Standard Life Investments and completed only in 2003.

New owner CBRE Investment Management has appointed Mace Interiors for a 145,000 sq ft refurbishment to get it up to BREEAM Outstanding and WELL Platinum ratings.

The building has been ‘reimagined’ by Gensler ‘to meet the needs of modern occupiers’. The work will see the addition of a 5,146 sq ft rooftop terrace compete with a 2,700 sq ft pavilion.

Construction is due to start this quarter, with completion forecast for the first quarter of 2025. The project team includes Thamesis as development manager, Knight Frank as project manager and Aecom as building services consultant.

CBRE IM director Matthew Barratt said: “This is an exciting opportunity to revitalise a high profile office building into a super prime office space. In the City of London currently, there’s increasing demand and limited supply of high-quality, highly sustainable office space focused on employee wellbeing. This refurbishment will reposition 10 Gresham Street to meet the demands and expectations of the modern-day occupier.”

Mace Interiors managing director Stewart Ward said: “Finding sustainable solutions to meet the needs of the modern office occupier is a key issue for our industry and, as such, redevelopments are a core part of our offering.”

Gensler's 'reimagining' includes a roof garden

