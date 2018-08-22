Tomlinson lands Nottingham Castle works

Nottingham City Council, with Heritage Lottery Fund backing, is investing £29.4m to boost the castle’s appeal as a tourist attraction. As well as undertaking conservation and refurbishment works to the Ducal Palace, GF Tomlinson as main contractor is building a new visitors’ centre.

The castle, which dates back to Norman times, will be closed until 2020 for the building works.

The centrepiece of the scheme will be the creation of new galleries dedicated to Robin Hood, Nottingham’s famous outlaw, and the story of rebellion in the city. Further works include restoration to the gatehouse and Palace galleries, remodelling of the landscape and grounds including an adventure play area, a new visitor centre and an improved experience of the caves and of Brewhouse Yard Cottages which are situated at the foot of the Castle rock.