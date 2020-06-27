  1. Instagram
Sun June 28 2020

Tony Pidgley: titan of house-building

18 hours Tony Pidgley, founder and chairman of leading house-builder Berkeley Group, has died at the age of 72.

Tony Pidgley came from the humblest of origins to become one of the most success builders and developers of the modern age.

From a Barnardo’s home, to being adopted by travellers, and leaving school at 15, it was an inauspicious start. But after setting up and selling a haulage business, to Crest Homes (later Crest Nicholson)

He set up Berkeley in 1976 and within 10 years it was listed on the London Stock Exchange with a market value of £67m. Today the business is worth more than £4bn.

Tony Pidgley’s reputation was for always being ahead of the market, selling at the top and buying at the bottom.

In 2013, he was awarded a CBE for ‘services to the housing sector and the community’.

Berkeley Group chief executive Rob Perrins, who joined the company in 1994 as 30-year-old accountant, said: "Tony was a brilliant man who I have been fortunate to work closely with for 20 years. He started Berkeley by building one house and his vision grew into a FTSE 100 company. He knew he would never retire so he ensured that his culture was embedded in the Company for when this sad day came. Berkeley and I owe Tony a huge debt. With my team I will ensure this debt is honoured by continuing to position Berkeley as the leading place-maker and ensuring it continues to be a company of which he would be proud. "

Interim chairman Glyn Barker said: "It has been an immense privilege to work with Tony. He created a unique company with a strong management team that has been led by Rob Perrins since 2009. Under Rob's leadership, Tony's values of ambition and quality will ensure the business continues to flourish.” 

