Tony Pidgley: titan of house-building

Tony Pidgley came from the humblest of origins to become one of the most success builders and developers of the modern age.

From a Barnardo’s home, to being adopted by travellers, and leaving school at 15, it was an inauspicious start. But after setting up and selling a haulage business, to Crest Homes (later Crest Nicholson)

He set up Berkeley in 1976 and within 10 years it was listed on the London Stock Exchange with a market value of £67m. Today the business is worth more than £4bn.

Tony Pidgley’s reputation was for always being ahead of the market, selling at the top and buying at the bottom.

In 2013, he was awarded a CBE for ‘services to the housing sector and the community’.

Berkeley Group chief executive Rob Perrins, who joined the company in 1994 as 30-year-old accountant, said: "Tony was a brilliant man who I have been fortunate to work closely with for 20 years. He started Berkeley by building one house and his vision grew into a FTSE 100 company. He knew he would never retire so he ensured that his culture was embedded in the Company for when this sad day came. Berkeley and I owe Tony a huge debt. With my team I will ensure this debt is honoured by continuing to position Berkeley as the leading place-maker and ensuring it continues to be a company of which he would be proud. "

Interim chairman Glyn Barker said: "It has been an immense privilege to work with Tony. He created a unique company with a strong management team that has been led by Rob Perrins since 2009. Under Rob's leadership, Tony's values of ambition and quality will ensure the business continues to flourish.”

