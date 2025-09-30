Tool hire chain risks stock market suspension

HSS Group had been expected to publish its financial results for the 15-month period to 31st March 2025 on 25th September 2025.

But the day before, it announced that it needed more time and said it expected to file on 30th September – today.

However, at 7am this morning HSS revealed that it was struggling to meet the new deadline as it has significant irons in the fire.

In its statement today the company said: “HSS Hire Group plc announces that the board is actively advancing a range of promising commercial and strategic initiatives focused on long term value creation, and as a result there can be no certainty that the company will be in a position to publish its annual report & accounts for the 15 month period to 31st March 2025 by the required deadline of 30th September 2025.”

It added: “Should the company fail to publish its FY25 annual report by the deadline, this would result in the company's shares being temporarily suspended from trading.

“A further announcement will be made in due course.”

HSS Hire Group operates as two separate businesses, one online and one through physical branches. HSS ProService is a digital marketplace providing building-related products and services for approximately 3,000 customers in equipment hire, training, fuel, equipment sales and building materials. The Hire Services Company, formerly known as HSS Operations, provides building-related tools, equipment and powered access via its network of 130 stores.

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