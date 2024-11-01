Top Trumps Construction Edition 2

The NEW Construction Edition Top Trumps, feature equipment from Bobcat, Case Construction Equipment, Sunward, Yanmar, Wacker Neuson & Ausa.

Both packs of Top Trumps Construction Edition, can be played together; to create one super game. Top Trumps Construction Edition one includes machinery from Liebherr, Takeuchi, Komatsu, Mecalac, Hyundai & Hitachi.

For a limited time, we have also included both Construction Edition Top Trumps free with Monopoly Construction Edition plus a free subscription to The Construction Index magazine. (*UK only, saving worth more than £50) .

Both the Top Trumps Construction Editions, are free to schools in the UK. The National Children's Bureau found Top Trumps to have many educational benefits including, assisting numeracy, building knowledge and enhancing reading skills. We have also supplied them to the Boys Brigade for Christmas and gave away hundreds of packs to youngsters attending Plant Operator of the year family day. Thank you for making this possible.

