Topcon adds phone app for pipe laser

Topcon's new TP-L6 pipe laser kit

By pairing an Android mobile device via Bluetooth with the new TP-L6 pipe laser, operators can use their telephones to make changes to any of these lasers in their fleet.

The mobile app connectivity is designed to provide greater flexibility for making adjustments and ease of use on the job site, Topcon says.

The mobile app lets the operator set slope and direction as well as plumb beam and various beam configurations. This reduces the need to perform tasks such as physically entering manholes to make adjustments. The operator also has the option to use the mobile device for individual pairings with multiple lasers, eliminating separate controllers for each instrument.

“In today’s world, we are navigating our daily lives with mobile devices and apps that improve efficiency more than ever before. Topcon has long been a leader in the industry with advancements in laser technology; and now, we are proud to add to that success by bringing mobile app connectivity and control for that segment,” said Murray Lodge, senior VP of construction for Topcon. “It is part of the company’s initiative to incorporate mobile app ease of use and ‘bring-your-own’ device functionality into more applications to accelerate workflows on the job site.”

Topcon’s new pipe laser is also smaller and lighter than previous models, making it easier to set up, the company says.

“Topcon pioneered high-visibility Green Beam lasers two decades ago, and today our patented technology provides contractors the tools for the highest productivity in any type of pipe laying conditions,” said Murray Lodge. “This new offering is a next step in giving our laser users improved profitability tools and a modernised approach to the digital job site.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk