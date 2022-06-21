TopHat picks Corby for second factory

TopHat's first factory in Foston, Derbyshire

A 650,000 sq ft facility on Magna Park in Corby is expected to be ready for TopHat next year.

Capacity at full production is planned to be 4,000 units a year, making it Europe's largest modular housing factory, it is claimed.

This will be the company’s second factory. It also has capacity for 800 units a year at a plant that opened in 2018 in Dove Valley Park, Foston in Derbyshire.

TopHat will be the anchor tenant in the new Magna Park site being developed by logistics development manager GLP. The facility is expected to be producing its first houses by the end of 2023.

TopHat is 70% owned by US investment bank Goldman Sachs. The business was founded in 2016 by American chief executive Jordan Rosenhaus and architect Krishan Pattni.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk