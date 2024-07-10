Torsion adds regional directors

Left to right are Priesh Soni, Richard Potts and Ed Wootton

Former Galliford Try director Ed Wootton joined Leeds-based Torsion Construction as managing director last year. He has now appointed Richard Potts and Priesh Soni as regional directors for the north and midlands, respectively.

Richard Potts joins Torsion Construction with over 30 years of industry experience, having most recently ben an area director with Morgan Sindall Construction.

Priesh Soni has worked for Torsion Construction since 2020 as a commercial manager and a commercial director, having previously worked for MCS Build and Willmott Dixon.

Torsion Group chief executive Dan Spencer said: “The successful implementation of our business improvement plans under Ed’s leadership has allowed us to focus on securing a record order book in line with continued business growth. I am delighted to support our construction business moving to a regional delivery model, and the appointments of Priesh and Richard are another step towards our long-term vision for the Torsion Group of companies.”

