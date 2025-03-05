Torsion appoints investment director

Tony Bray

Tony Bray has more than 35 years’ experience in the property sector, with spells at Cushman & Wakefield and Bruton Knowles among numerous other firms.

His background spans a range of urban property classes, with a particular focus on build-to-rent (BTR), purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) and office developments.

In his new job, Bray will lead Torsion’s investment and development strategy.

Torsion Group is a privately owned residential investor, developer, contractor, operator, and asset manager, employing more than 300 people. Since 2015, it has delivered more than £1bn of real estate and more than 30,000 beds across the UK.

Tony Bray said: “Joining Torsion is an exciting opportunity to contribute to a business that is committed to delivering high-quality, sustainable developments. My focus will be on driving innovation, identifying strategic opportunities, and ensuring our projects exceed the expectations of our clients and stakeholders. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Torsion to shape a successful and sustainable future for the company.”

Ed Wootton, managing director of Torsion Developments & Construction, added: “Tony’s appointment strengthens our leadership team at a crucial time for the business. His knowledge of the BTR and PBSA sectors, combined with his strategic approach to development, will help us unlock new opportunities and continue delivering excellence across our projects.”

