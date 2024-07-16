Torsion promotes Worsley to COO

Torsion Group COO David Worsley

David Worsley is being promoted after six years with Torsion Developments and three as managing director. He has been responsible for assembling the development of more 3,200 student accommodation beds and 1,150 residential apartments. He is credited with generating more than £710m of capital, including institutional and private equity.

As chief operating officer (COO) of Torsion Group, David Worsley will focus on identifying development opportunities, securing funding and negotiating joint ventures.

Worsley’s former post as managing director of Torsion Developments is being taken by Ed Wootton, in addition to his job as managing director of Torsion Construction. Former Galliford Try director Ed Wootton joined Torsion Construction as managing director last year

Torsion Group chief executive Dan Spencer said: “It gives me great pleasure to promote Dave Worsley to the role of chief operating officer and Ed Wootton to managing director of Torsion Developments. Alongside myself, Dave Worsley was integral in founding Torsion Developments and has been instrumental in our growth and positioning as a market-leading developer. His continued and dedicated focus in this area will help us forge ahead in our core sectors. Dave is delivering the strategic growth plan in the sector by finding innovative solutions to provide funding for schemes and unlock developments. This allows us to secure an exciting pipeline of projects by working closely as developer, contractor and operator.”

