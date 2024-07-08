Torsion secures funds for £53m Sheffield BTR scheme

The joint venture between Torsion Developments and Housing Growth Partnership (HGP), part of Lloyds Banking Group, will provide funding to bring forward a 234-bed build-to-rent (BTR) project. Torsion and HGP are both providing equity for the scheme.
Hollis Croft is a mix of studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments, rising to seven floors on the west side through to 17 floors on the east. It will also have a residents’ lounge, cinema room, gym, co-working areas with meeting rooms, and bicycle storage.
Torsion Construction will undertake all aspects of the on-site delivery acting as main contractor, with Torsion Developments acting as development manager.
This project represents Torsion’s second scheme in Sheffield and first build-to-rent. Completion is expected in mid-2026.
Torsion Group chief executive Dan Spencer said: “HGP’s unique offering and approach to joint equity funding with Torsion has been key in bringing Hollis Croft in Sheffield to fruition. The team at HGP have been a highly supportive partner and we are pleased to be working with them as joint funders to deliver a sustainable building and positive outcomes for local communities in Sheffield.”
Housing Growth Partnership investment manager Katie McCarron added: “Our debut investment with Torsion, who have an impressive track record in delivering large-scale Living projects, highlights the role that equity funding can play in bringing much needed homes to the market.
“We expect Hollis Croft to be a sought-after development in what is a high growth UK city, offering tenants an exceptional living experience. This latest equity commitment continues our expansion in the UK Living space, benefitting from a slowdown in the traditional forward funding market, and is aligned with our commitment to delivering schemes that have a positive environmental and social impact.”
