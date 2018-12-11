Tottenham Hale regen plans approved

CGI of how Ferry Square will look from the south, according to the plans

The £480m six-year project is being brought forward by the council’s chosen development partner, Argent Related. Six new buildings will go up next to Tottenham Hale’s rail, Underground and bus stations to deliver 1,030 new homes. There will also be shops, office space and a health centre.

Construction could now begin in summer 2019, with the first new homes being complete by the end of 2020.

Argent previously redeveloped the King’s Cross are of London while Related is the developer behind New York’s Hudson Yards.

Argent Related has been working up plans since it formed a strategic development partnership with the London Borough of Haringey in 2016. Its design team includes Alison Brooks Architects, Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, Pollard Thomas Edwards and RUFFarchitects, with landscaping design by Adams & Sutherland and Grant Associates. Gardiner & Theobald is providing project management services.

Argent Related director Tom Goodall said: “Over the last three years we have got to know Tottenham as a place with ambition and creativity, with a distinctive history, sense of pride and integrity. We are very pleased the council and local people have put their trust in Argent Related to deliver the physical change Tottenham Hale deserves and we look forward to delivering on our promises. As well as building homes – including a significant amount the council will own and manage as much-needed social rented housing – our development will bring with it high-quality new public spaces, places for a local economy to grow, and hundreds of new jobs.”