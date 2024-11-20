Tovil landfill cleaned for Vistry mobilisation

The site in Tovil has been cleaned up for new housing

Vistry is planning to start building works in January 2025 on on the former Tovil Quarry landfill site, off Farleigh Hill on the edge of Maidstone.

The development will total 272 new homes, made up of one and two-bedroom apartments and two, three and four-bedroom houses.

The site is opposite two supermarkets and a waste recycling centre that are accessed on two sides by narrow country lanes.

Vistry Kent managing director Brendan Evans said: “Our project at Tovil is an example of partnership working at its best. The site is complex and has its challenges but working with specialist contractor On Grade Earthworks & Stabilisation Ltd and construction consultants Calford Seaden we are meeting those challenges with high efficiency.

“The extensive work being carried out here is laying the foundations to transform this site into an attractive new residential neighbourhood which will provide new housing for the local area.”

The site is a former ragstone quarry that was worked in Roman times but was mainly active from the 19th century to the late 20th century. Quarrying ended there in the mid-1960s and it was later a landfill site. From 2010 remediation works took place and landfill materials including municipal waste were separated and removed.

Since December last year, On Grade Earthworks & Stabilisation has been on site cleaning the soil. The next stage of the work involves the construction of some of the UK’s largest green reinforced slope walls. On Grade Earthworks & Stabilisation expects to complete the enabling work in March next year.

