Tower block plan unveiled for Digbeth Gateway

Garrison Circus would include a 37-storey tower block on the corner of Great Barr Street and Watery Lane Middleway, acting as a new gateway to Digbeth and Birmingham city centre.

The plans include more than 500 apartments and 650 student bedsits across four blocks.

New courtyards and public spaces will also be delivered. As part of the transformation the locally listed Myona building, which has historic links to Jacobs Biscuits, will be retained and restored.

Paul Casola, lead project manager at Sama Investments, said: “Garrison Circus is a fantastic opportunity to unlock a new gateway into Digbeth, whilst also supporting the wider regeneration of the area. Digbeth will be at the heart of Birmingham’s ongoing transformation and a hub of culture and creativity.

“Our proposals will bring a derelict brownfield site back into productive use, whilst retaining and enhancing a local heritage asset. Not only will we deliver vital new homes and student accommodation, but the plans also include street-level community uses, and green space for existing residents in the area.

“We look forward to working with our partners at Birmingham City Council to bring the planning application forward over the coming months.”

