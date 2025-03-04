Tracked Carriers rebrands

Aconda's new premises

Aconda Industrial Carriers, as Tracked Carriers is now called, has moved in to new larger premises in Colchester to step up production.

The company makes load-bearing platforms that move on caterpillar tracks, operated by remote control. Features include customisable carrier beds, low ground pressure and stair climbing abilities.

Owner and director Tom Cannon said: “We are pushing the boundaries of what is possible with these products. It’s therefore important that our new name fully reflects our reputation for innovation.”

Now in its eighth year, the company has built up an export business, with distributors in across Europe and in Australia.

“We’re investing in the space, people and equipment that we need to meet increasing appetite from our growing global client base,” Cannon said. “Our new facility gives us the resources we need to meet demand for our existing products, while also the capabilities to design the next generation of machines.”

Aconda will retain the Tracked Carriers brand for specific products.

Recent product innovations include the 4000 Pro, a compact all-electric crawler carrier with a four-tonne load capacity. Weighing less than one tonne, standard features include a powered rotating deck which can extend to two metres by three metres to accommodate larger loads. It almost doubles the carrying capacity of the Pro series, which previously ran to 2,200 kg. And when used in tandem with Tracked Carriers’ Super Dolly, the 4000 Pro can carry up to eight tonnes.

First customer for the 4000 Pro was Cobra Lifting Services, a specialist spider crane hire company covering London and southern England.

“The 4000 Pro has helped us to deliver contracts that other contract lifting companies said were impossible,” says Clint Price, director of Cobra. “We recently completed a utilities job to remove and replace a 2.5-tonne transformer located around 500 metres from the road down a steep slope. Several other crane companies had turned it down, but the 4000 Pro managed it with ease.

“We have worked with Tom since 2019 and have several of his machines on our fleet now. They are the best carriers in the business. We have tried other makes and, in our experience, nothing compares to them.”

