Trade bodies launch new alliance

Actuate UK is a collective of eight trade, technology, research and professional bodies that plan to deliver a single, consolidated voice for the sector.

Joining its ranks are the campaigning trade association Select, representing Scotland’s electrotechnical industry, and SNIPEF, the Scottish & Northern Ireland Plumbing Employers’ Federation, which represents more than 750 businesses and 5,000 plumbing and heating operatives.

Actuate UK said that it supports the delivery of a safer, more productive and sustainable UK built environment and will play a key role in national initiatives such as the Construction Leadership Council’s Recovery Roadmap, building safety reform, the drive for zero net carbon, the Construction Playbook and strategic economic plans in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. Actuate UK will also lead the sector’s response to the post-Covid ‘green recovery’.

The Scottish government’s skills minister, Jamie Hepburn, said: “Engineering is a key sector for Scotland’s economy, supporting a variety of skilled occupations within the industry. It’s great to see Actuate UK delivering a host of important activities including skills and training, whilst supporting the delivery of a safer, more productive, and sustainable built environment, and I look forward to working with them as their work progresses.

“We are using all the powers we have to rebuild a stronger, more resilient and sustainable economy for Scotland – with a laser focus on creating new, good, green jobs.

“Apprenticeships are a key part of our skills system and we have already invested £25 million in response to Covid-19 to maximise apprenticeship uptake, supporting people of all ages into sustainable and rewarding careers, whilst also delivering the skills businesses need.

“To support our green recovery from the pandemic, we have just announced a further £125 million as part of the 2021/22 budget towards our Young Person’s Guarantee, the National Transition Training Fund and other initiatives to ensure our future workforce has the skills needed to build a strong future for Scotland.”

Plans to launch of a new body to replace the Specialist Engineering Contractors’ (SEC) Group had been announced in December 2020. The announcement had said that the new alliance would encompass a wider scope of activity, including key industry themes such as zero net carbon, skills and building safety.

Alan Wilson, managing director of Select, said: “Select was a very keen and active participant in the work of the SEC Group, Actuate UK’s predecessor, both at UK but especially at Scottish level. We look forward to working with colleagues in the new Actuate UK body as it broadens its footprint across a whole host of activities linked to our members work.”

Fiona Hodgson, chief executive of SNIPEF, said: “SNIPEF campaigns on a wide variety of issues on behalf of member companies, with a focus on critical changes needed to create a resilient and sustainable construction sector. Actuate UK will give a welcome boost to our work in many areas and we look forward to working together, closely, and productively, in the future, not least in relation to the substantial amount of work undertaken by Scotland’s Construction Industry Coronavirus (CICV) Forum throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Actuate UK consists of:

the Building Engineering and Services Association (BESA)

the Building Services Research and Information Association (BSRIA)

the Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers (CIBSE)

ECA – Electrical and Engineering Services

the Federation of Environmental Trade Associations (FETA)

the Lift and Escalator Industry Association (LEIA)

Select – the Electrical Contractors’ Association of Scotland

SNIPEF – The Scottish and Northern Ireland Plumbing Employers’ Federation

