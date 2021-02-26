Trading standards expose more dodgy ladders

Testing revealed that the ladders were not fit for purpose

Trading standards officer intercepted a shipment of 100 ladders at the Port of Felixtowe in February 2021 after suspicions about product quality markings were aroused.

Last year the same team seized a shipment of multi hinge-joint ladders that were too dangerous for use. [See Dodgy ladders blocked from entering UK market, 22/4/20.]

The ladders this time were a type of telescopic standing ladder – ones that can be used in standing mode (like a step ladder) or leaning ladder mode (like an extension ladder).

They were labelled EN 131, implying that they complied with the European standard for ladders. But missing contact details, product codes and manufacture dates, plus the presence of an illegal CE mark, raised suspicions with Suffolk County Council Trading Standards.

The ladders were sent to the Ladder Association’s Test & Research Centre, a not-for-profit testing facility for work at height equipment, for assessment. Suspicions were proved correct and the ladders withdrawn from circulation.

The testing found:

The base width was too small, making it unstable

The rung spacing was inconsistent, making falls more likely

No slip-resistant surface on half the rungs

It bent under pressure, withstanding only a quarter the weight expected

Mandatory safety markings and information were missing

The rungs could easily be pulled out of the stile

One stile cracked during the lightest load testing – a serious structural failure that put a halt to further testing

Graham Crisp, head of Suffolk County Council's Trading Standards, said: “Our imports surveillance team at the Port of Felixstowe is funded by the Office for Product Safety & Standards, and its role is to protect consumers from unsafe and dangerous goods, just like these ladders.

“We stop these products reaching our shops or online marketplaces so that members of the public don’t even get the chance to buy them. We will physically check consignments at the port, and detain anything which is unsafe or dangerous. The whole process is a great team effort, from the intelligence we receive about consignments arriving at the port, through to having the items tested.

“When you’re shopping online, it is tempting to pick up those amazing deals that you see on social media or in online marketplaces. But if a price looks too good to be true, there’s usually a reason why. We encourage people to only make purchases from reputable retailers and to check the product for conformity to standards – if these marks are missing, the product hasn’t been tested to ensure it complies with the necessary safety requirements and could be a serious risk.”

John Darby, general manager of Test & Research Centre, said: “These are quite possibly the most dangerous ladders I have ever come across. The poor connections between the rung and stile are the most troubling. I have no doubt that in use these could have failed. And sadly, it’s not a case that only in a ‘certain scenario’ these could have failed – the connection is so poor that it’s highly likely to fail during normal use. There were 100 dangerous ladders in that shipment and each of these was a fall from height waiting to happen.”

Gail Hounslea, chair of the Ladder Association, added: "The condition of these ladders was truly shocking. Consumers have every right to expect the ladder they're buying to be safe, but this case reminds us that unscrupulous suppliers are still trying to sneak dangerous products into unsuspecting UK homes and workplaces. If you're purchasing a ladder, please be vigilant. Source ladders from reputable suppliers who put your safety first – any Ladder Association member is a fantastic place to start – and ask to see proof of certification to BS EN 131."

