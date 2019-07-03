Train kills two rail workers

British Transport Police said that its officers were called to the railway close to Port Talbot shortly before 10am today (3rd July), following a report of a train striking people on the tracks.

“Paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service are also on scene, very sadly two persons have been pronounced dead at the scene,” said a statement from British Transport Police. “Media reports suggest that three persons were struck by a train. Our enquiries have only identified two people who were struck. A third person was treated for shock at the scene, they were not injured.”

"We are shocked and distressed to confirm that two members of our team lost their lives today in an accident involving a train," said a statement from Network Rail. "We do not know the details behind this dreadful accident and are fully cooperating with the British Transport Police and Rail Accident Investigation Branch.

"Our thoughts are with the families of our colleagues and our members of staff who will be affected by this tragic loss, and we will provide all the support we can."

Superintendent Andy Morgan from British Transport Police said: “We are making a number of urgent enquiries to understand exactly what happened in the moments leading to this fatal collision. Very sadly two people have died and my officers are now working to identify them and ensure that their families are supported at this incredibly difficult time.”

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch has been notified and has said that three inspectors are en route.

