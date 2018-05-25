Training drive for mental health first aiders

The funding has been awarded to Building Mental Health, an industry initiative including contractors Lendlease, Mace, Multiplex, Morgan Sindall and Laing O’Rourke via CITB’s Flexible Fund.

Building Mental Health will work with Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) England and use the funding to deliver 13 MHFA instructor courses for construction, with each course taking up to 12 candidates. To become fully qualified, the instructors are then required to each deliver two MHFA courses that will in turn qualify on-site mental health first aiders. The project’s objective is to have 156 construction MHFA instructors fully-trained and operating by September 2019, with a minimum of 2,500 on-site mental health first aiders to be trained by 2020.

According to plans, the completed project will result in a minimum of 2,500 trained mental health first aiders in the UK construction industry from small and micro sized firms to large employers. However, it is estimated that an additional 40,000 mental health first aiders are needed to provide an adequate level of cover for the whole industry, CITB said.

The first of the 13 courses started on 14th May with the other 12 scheduled to take place over the next 18 months.

Geeta Nathan, head of economic analysis at CITB, said: “The mental health and wellbeing of construction workers is one of the biggest issues our industry is currently facing. In 2016/17, the sector lost 400,000 working days due to stress, anxiety or depression – the equivalent of losing 1,600 full time workers each year. Given the stigma this subject faces, it’s so important that we lead the way in shaping a culture change. Building Mental Health’s training initiative will see 156 construction workers becoming mental health first aid instructors, with those 156 instructors by the end of 2020 having trained a minimum of 2,500 mental health first aiders. This will have a hugely positive impact on mental health awareness not only in construction, but for individuals, families and communities across Great Britain.”