Trans-Pacific cable to deliver 350 terabytes per second

The Juno Cable System will connect California in the USA with Chiba and Mie prefectures in Japan.

The cable will provide the largest data capacity between the US and Japan, spanning a distance of approximately 10,000 km, and is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

Until recently, subsea cable was composed of 16 fibre pairs at most, but today, by using NEC's newly developed energy efficient repeaters, and Space Division Multiplexing technology, this system will be able to adapt as many as 20 fibre pairs for the first time in a trans-Pacific subsea fibre-optic cable, NEC said. The cable is expected to provide a maximum capacity of 350 Tbps, the largest among any existing cable system between the USA and Japan.

The project client is Seren Juno Network, a company established by NTT, PC Landing, Mitsui and JA Mitsui Leasing.

NEC has been a leading supplier of submarine cable systems for more than 50 years, and has built more than 300,000 km of cable, spanning the earth nearly eight times. Its subsidiary OCC Corporation manufactures subsea optical cables capable of withstanding water pressures at ocean depths beyond 8,000 metres.

