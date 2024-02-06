Transport for London proposes tunnelled DLR extension

Soon to be serving Thamesmead?

TfL’s preferred route is a cross-river extension of the DLR from Gallions Reach to Thamesmead via Beckton Riverside, with two new stations.

A new DLR station would be built at Beckton Riverside, with another tunnel built under the River Thames linked to another new DLR station at Thamesmead. It would build on experience from 2009 when the DLR was extended to Woolwich Arsenal, tunnelling beneath the river.

It is running a public consultation from 5th February 2024 to 18th March 2024. The next stage will then be progressing the scheme towards outline business case.

Funding for the feasibility work has so far been provided by a partnership of private and public sector bodies with an interest in regenerating the area. The aim is to agree an affordable solution by 2025, in order to enable construction to begin as early as 2028 and opening the DLR extension to customers in the early 2030s.

TfL has been working with the Royal Borough of Greenwich, the London Borough of Newham and the Greater London Authority (GLA), as well as landowners Peabody, Lendlease, Abrdn, St William (Berkeley Homes) and Homes England to support housing and other developments in Beckton Riverside and Thamesmead. The proposed DLR extension from Gallions Reach to Thamesmead via Beckton Riverside would connect two opportunity areas and four development sites.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "Although we have started a record-breaking 116,000 plus genuinely affordable homes and completed more homes of all types since any time since the 1930s, the demand for housing in London shows no sign of slowing down.

"I’m excited for TfL to launch this consultation – extending the DLR will unlock huge opportunities for London, support tens of thousands of new homes, deliver new transport connections, and boost the economy, supporting the creation of thousands of jobs. Enabling the infrastructure needed for the capital’s growth is key to building a better, more prosperous London for everyone."

The consultation can be found at haveyoursay.tfl.gov.uk/dlr-extension

