Travelodge digger driver generates online support

He is reported to have been owed £600 for work completed and extracted his revenge for the non-payment of the money owed.

A ‘go fund me’ web page set up to raise money for him, has reached more than £3,000 from 336 donations within 17 hours of being set up.

Merseyside Police issued a statement calling for witnesses to come forward, although there are enough videos circulating on social media (some of which we share below) for it to be quite apparent what happened.

The police statement said: “We are appealing for information after damage was caused to a hotel under construction in Liverpool today (Monday 21 January 2019).

“A report was received shortly before 3pm that the digger was being driven into the entrance of the Travelodge building in the Liverpool Innovation Park. The driver then left the vehicle and made off on foot in the direction of Edge Lane.

“One man experienced eye irritation due to exposure to diesel and was treated at the scene by North West Ambulance Service. It is not believed anyone else was injured during the incident.”

Inside Travelodge as digger driver pulls the place apart: