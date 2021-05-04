Former Travis Perkins director joins Speedy board

Carol Kavanagh will bring to Speedy’s board the experience of 30 years in senior public company human resource roles across construction and retail sectors.

She was human resources director for Safeway (now Morrisons) and Storehouse Group (Mothercare) in the 1990s, then Argos, before joining builders’ merchant group Travis Perkins from 2006 to June 2020.

Speedy chairman David Shearer said: "She has extensive experience in business transformation and people related matters across relevant sectors which will further strengthen the expertise of the board and broaden its diversity."

