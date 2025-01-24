Travis Perkins fined £2m after stray plank kills motorist

Travis Perkins Trading Company Limited admitted three health & safety offences at Hove Crown Court yesterday (23rd January).

On 13th May 2020, father-of-three Jack Stevens, 28, who was driving a BMW, died when a strip of timber came loose from a Travis Perkins vehicle on the A26 after it left the company's Newhaven depot.

The court heard how only a single strap was used to lash the load, which was insufficient to adequately secure it.

It also heard how there had been several previous incidents where building materials had fallen from Travis Perkins lorries.

Lewes District Council conducted an investigation, working with the Health & Safety Executive, and brought the prosecution.

The court also awarded £85,000 costs.

Travis Perkins said that it had carried out an internal investigation and implemented "enhanced" training. "We strive to ensure an incident like this is never repeated," it said.

