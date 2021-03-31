Travis Perkins halves gender pay gap in a year

Across the Travis Perkins group, which includes Toolstation, Keyline, Wickes (currently at least) and other specialist trade businesses, the mean gender pay gap narrowed to 5% in 2020 from 10% in 2019.

Mean gender pay gap measures the average pay difference between the 28,000 male and female employees.

The median improvement was even more significant, narrowing to 3% in 2020 from 11% in 2019.

Across the group, the balance across the pay quartiles was also narrowed. At the forefront of closing the gap was the Toolstation business, where the pay gap is now 0.6%, and there is a consistent distribution of gender across all quartile roles.

In line with the Gender Pay Gap Regulations, Travis Perkins has reported annually on the gender pay gap since 2017.

Group human resources director Emma Rose said: “Last year we made significant progress in narrowing the gender pay gap in our business and achieved some major milestones on our journey to become a more inclusive employer. This involved making significant progress towards paying the Real Living Wage to our colleagues, and launching new, progressive family leave policies.”

She added: “We have much more to do but our progress this year is an indication of the passion and energy we have to be seen as a modern and inclusive employer. We will continue to accelerate this progress by committing to attract a more diverse range of colleagues to our business, which can only benefit our culture, ways of working, and of course, business performance.”

