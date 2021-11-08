Travis Perkins hooks up with Eastleigh College

Travis Perkins is promising up to 300 traineeships a year across England for 19-24 year olds from the Eastleigh College.

Eastleigh will deliver specialist training as well as English and maths teaching to every trainee. Travis Perkins will provide workplace preparation and placements that cover a different areas of the business, including yards, warehouses, branches, tool hire, administration and sales.

The scheme starts in January 2022.

Through Eastleigh College, each trainee will be supported by a traineeship coach via webinars and one-to-one sessions.

"The breadth of our businesses and our track record for training and development combined with the strong family values and commitment we have to our local communities, mean we have a strong offering for the traineeship candidates here at Travis Perkins,” said human resources chief Emma Rose.

"Our apprenticeship programmes and Kickstarter placements support the economic recovery and are extremely successful, both for the young people who want to expand their knowledge and capabilities, and for us as an employer who is investing in the next generation workforce and wants to play a leading part in the modernisation of our industry. We see this new partnership as a great way to accelerate the progress we have made, so we continue to develop our talent pool and build a more diverse workforce for the future.”

Eastleigh College Chief Executive Paul Cox said: “We know construction has an important role to play in the post-Covid recovery and this traineeship opportunity will see us deliver an exciting extension to the education, training and apprenticeship opportunities we already offer.”

Travis Perkins reckons it is the largest provider of apprenticeships in the construction sector, with 1,000 apprentices on more than 40 programmes.

