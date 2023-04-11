Travis Perkins names new BSS managing director

Dave Castle

As managing director of BSS, Dave Castle also joins the group leadership team (GLT).

The appointment is effective from 1st May 2023.

Dave Castle is currently regional managing director for southwest and Wales in the Travis Perkins General Merchant (TP) business. He joined the group in 2001 as a management apprentice.

In his new role, he takes over from Angela Rushforth, who moved to Toolstation as managing director in March 2023.

Chief executive Nick Roberts said: “Dave is people focused and passionate about modernising and developing our business to meet the changing needs of our customers. I am really proud that we have been able to strengthen the GLT with Dave's broad experience of our group and the trade. Dave’s career to date also demonstrates where an apprenticeship can lead to.”

Richard Perkins takes over as regional director for an expanded South England and Wales in the TP Business.

