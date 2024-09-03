Travis Perkins opens Whitstable branch

Travis Perkins’ Whitstable branch

Travis Perkins’ new Whitstable location in Joseph Wilson Business Park includes a Benchmarx kitchen and joinery branch, which has relocated from Canterbury.

Travis Perkins has more than 550 branches currently operational across the UK.

Travis Perkins Whitstable branch manager Matthew Flain said: "Whenever we open a new branch, we’re making a commitment to providing our customers with greater accessibility to a wide range of tools and materials, ensuring they have everything they need to deliver their projects on time and to high standards."

