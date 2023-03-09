Travis Perkins to take on 10,000 apprentices

Class of '23 celebrate graduating from their Travis Perkins apprenticeship

Travis Perkins currently has more than 1,250 apprentices among its 20,000+ UK workforce.

The company held an inaugural apprenticeship graduation ceremony on 8th March at Franklin's Gardens stadium, home of Northampton Saints Rugby Club, where 382 apprentices celebrated completion of their courses. Of these, 40% were women, up from 32% last year.

At the event it was announced that the company was targeting 10,000 apprentices by 2030 across the group. The Travis Perkins group includes BSS, CCF, Keyline, more than 700 Tool Station stores and 500+ branches of Travis Perkins.

Chief executive Nick Roberts said: “I am delighted to be announcing this ambitious target to train the next generation of apprentices. Ensuring our country is equipped with the right skills to deliver a greener, more sustainable future for our built environment is essential.

“We aim to bring in fresh talent; improve the diversity of our industry, and upskill existing colleagues, at a time when net zero and new safety legislation means the building and construction industry is undergoing its biggest shake-up for more than 30 years.

“Apprenticeships are fundamental to ensuring that the industry has the skills we need to deliver on net zero, retrofitting buildings, looking after our rich built heritage in every town and city, and creating a built environment that we can all be proud of.”

